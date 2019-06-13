Scott Co. Superintendent: 'No concerns' new Great Crossing High School will be ready for school year

Construction workers are racing to finish the new Great Crossing High School in Scott County finished before the new school year.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the project in August of 2017. Now, almost 22 months later, a lot of work remains to be done.

Some of the hallways remain unfinished. The auditorium, which features a pit that raises and lowers, is at this point still bare concrete.

However, school officials aren't worried.

"School starts August 21 and I've got absolutely no concerns that we're going to be ready to start on time," said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.

Dr. Hub said the new school will provide relief to overcrowding at Scott County High School.

"Scott County High School currently has almost 3,000 students, so when we open in August, both high schools are going to have about 1,500 students," Dr. Hub said. "That current Scott County High School was never designed to be as crowded as it is."

Joy Lusby served as the assistant principal at SCHS. She's been promoted to the top spot at Great Crossing.

"I was proud to be part of Scott County High School, what an amazing place, but I'm also proud to be a part of something that's brand new, very exciting," said Lusby.

Principal Lusby doesn't want the new school to be a "cookie cutter" of the old one. She said she's already working with some of her new students to create a new brand and culture at the school.

"They're really behind the idea that you get a once in a lifetime opportunity to start something new, and I think they're really proud to be part of that," Lusby said.

Lusby said she's very appreciative of the opportunity to lead the new school and said she's ready to get started.

"I'm super excited to get these kids in this building because the bottom line is: you can have desks, chairs, you can have all this beautiful building, but until those kids get in here, the heartbeat of this building doesn't show up until then, so I'm really looking forward to that," Lusby said.

Dr. Hub said most of the work on the new school and its athletic complex should be completed in July.