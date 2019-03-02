Scott Co. cancer survivor, Deputy Morales meet at center court during charity game

Kentucky's game against Tennessee wasn't the only big game, Saturday. Fans packed a Scott County gym where quite a few teams took the court.

"Some close games, some blowouts," Anthony Delimpo, organizer of the tournament, said.

Jersey numbers didn't matter. Each of the kids playing was pulling for #217.

"I look up to him in many ways," Levi Delimpo said.

Last year, this tournament was for Levi but you might say he's climbed a mountain in 365 days, defeating a rare bone cancer. Now, he passes the ball to Deputy Jaime Morales. This year's tournament benefits the injured deputy.

"Doctors told him he wouldn't be able to move and now he can move waist up."

Levi and Morales sat together courtside.

"I think it might get intense, to say the least," Morales said.

The biggest game of the day involved brothers in arms battling it out in a game of ball. Scott County Sheriff's Office took on the Georgetown Police Department.

"I found out last night talking to the janitor here that these guys have been in here four days a week practicing, running plays. I heard Georgetown has been in here running sprints," Anthony said.

"I think the reason why they're going to win is because my little brother is playing. He's going to be the all star. He's going to kick some butt out there," Morales said of the sheriff's office.

Morales might have been right. His brother made the first bucket of the game. Scott County came out on top, defeating the police department by 10.

Win or lose, the night was really about the teamwork, both on and off the court.

Morales said, "Me and him, we can fight this thing together, both of us. Although our situations are very different, I think we could definitely help each other."

Last year, the tournament brought in $15K. The Delimpo family hopes to bring in that amount or more for Morales.