Scott Co. fans stand by their team, KHSAA state runners-up

For Scott County fans, Sunday's loss to Trinity in the KHSAA state tournament was tough, but win or lose, they're still proud of this Cardinal team.

Just making it to another championship - their 7th appearance under Coach Billy Hicks - is an incredible accomplishment in and of itself, fans told WKYT.

The game was a rematch of sorts: Scott County fell to Trinity in the 2012 final.

On that Scott County team was Chad Ryan.

“My junior year of high school we actually played Trinity, state championship game, so it was kind of like a rematch from 2012, but we were hoping for a little redemption, but we didn’t get it, but that’s all good. We’re still supportive," Ryan said.

Ryan's father, Keith Ryan, said this year's runner-ups have nothing to be ashamed of.

“They should be holding their heads real high. Just to accomplish what they’ve accomplished, these guys have been playing together since 7th or 8th grade, most of them’s all Scott County kids, so it’s good," Keith Ryan said.

A couple of Scott County High School teachers also told WKYT how proud they were of the team's character and grace under the immense pressure of the state championship.

The final from Rupp Arena: Trinity over Scott County 50-40.

This story will be updated.