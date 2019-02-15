Scott Co. woman determined to walk again after life-changing accident

A Scott County woman is determined to walk again nearly four years after a life-changing accident.

In April 2015, Brandy Ogletree was left paralyzed after an accident during a motocross event.

"Twenty feet up, I had to make this split decision to wreck on purpose so I wouldn't land on a younger rider," said Ogletree.

Since then, she's been working hard at physical therapy. Now, she hopes a stem cell procedure will help get her mobility back.

"They said with the stem cells, I would get some movement back with the first injection," she said.

It's news Ogletree described as light at the end of the tunnel, giving her hope.

"I started finding that I was watching motocross on TV again," she said. "It's like the small things. It's sort of like, wow, maybe I can re-capture these dreams I had in the past."

However, Ogletree said insurance will not pay for the procedure that comes with a big price tag.

"I'm looking at close to $25,000, but is there really a price on getting back on your feet," she said.

She hopes people will find it in their hearts to help her raise the money needed to move forward.

"If you do donate, I promise it won't go to waste," Ogletree said.

She told WKYT she hopes to one day not only be able to walk but get back on the bike.

"You might look at me and think I'm crazy, but I always say you chase your dreams. I'm going to keep chasing them no matter how out-there it might seem," she said.

If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.