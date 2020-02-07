Scott County Coroner: Woman found dead in baseball dugout

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was found dead inside the dugout of a baseball field at Suffoletta Park in Georgetown.

News partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader spoke with the Scott County Coroner, John Goble, who said a visitor at Georgetown Cemetery noticed the woman lying in the fetal position on a bench in the dugout.

Goble said 27-year-old Brittany Powell was found dead at the scene and likely died about a day and a half earlier. He also said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The Georgetown Police Department and Scott County Coroner are investigating the death.

 
