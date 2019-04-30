Scott County Schools recovers $3.7 million lost in wire fraud scam

Scott County Schools has announced it has recovered the $3.7 million it had lost last week after falling victim to wire fraud.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said an undisclosed vendor told the district it never was paid for an invoice from two weeks ago. As the district investigated, it learned it fell victim to a fraudulent email disguising as the vendor.

Hub said the district will no longer have to file an insurance claim. An internal investigation found no wrongdoing with district employees. The district will implement new safeguards in an effort to not fall victim to another scam.

The FBI continues to investigate the case.