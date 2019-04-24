Scott County Schools victim of $3.7 million scam

Scott County Schools has announced the district is a victim of a multi-million dollar online scam.

The FBI is now investigating after Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said an undisclosed vendor told the district it never was paid for an invoice from two weeks ago. As the district investigated, it learned it fell victim to a fraudulent email disguising as the vendor.

"This is a process that we use currently in Scott County Schools. It's a way that we pay our vendors. And it was in this specific case, a single case, that we can verify, and this fraudulent email and fraudulent documentation is what caused this crime to happen."

The school lost $3.7 million as a result of the scam.

Hub said the fraudsters no longer have access to the district's bank account, and there was no data breach involving personal information.

The district purchased insurance which may help in this case.