Scott County Schools working to feed students during COVID-19 closure

School lunch is the only meal some Kentucky students receive all day.

With schools out for at least the next couple weeks, people with school districts are looking for ways to make sure students stay fed, even out of school.

Monday morning, about 100 parents came to Creekside Elementary School in Scott County to pick up breakfast for their children.

The district is still serving meals to students even though schools will be closed for the next three weeks.

"We have so many children in our community that get their best meals of the day at school," said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub. "Since we're not in school, it's really important that we do what we can to take care of our students."

School officials say during a normal school day more than 7,000 meals are served for breakfast and lunch throughout the district.

Monday morning, staff handed out over 700 bagged meals containing fruit, cereal, and milk.

Parents can pick up the free meals at Creekside, Garth, Stamping Ground, Eastern, and Southern elementary schools, as well as Georgetown Middle School and Scott County High School.

Pick up times are between 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.

The superintendent says breakfast and lunch will be served at various locations Monday through Friday through March 27.

Spring break for Scott County Schools starts the week of March 30. Meals will not be served that week.