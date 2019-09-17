Toyota invests $140K in new program for Scott County Schools

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced a major investment in Kentucky’s future workforce Tuesday.

The company is teaming up with Scott County Schools and the Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky (JAG KY) program to target what Toyota calls shortage of skilled workers in Kentucky.

Brand new to Scott County Schools, the program’s impact will benefit students at both Scott County and Great Crossing high schools, along with Elkhorn Crossing High and Phoenix Horizon Community.

“It was a no-brainer to do this because it’s so great for kids,” Scott County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said.

JAG KY is all about giving high school students the skills they need after graduation, whether that's to get into a good college, secure a job, or enter the military.

With the newly announced $140,000 investment from TMMK, high schoolers like Santana Kavanaugh are already seeing the benefits.

“We started working on our résumés for colleges and programs that we were applying to,” Kavanaugh said. “It was really helpful, because I was planning to apply for Kentucky’s Governor’s Scholars Program, and I realized that I didn’t have a résumé.”

It’s a win-win for students and the state by preparing kids for life after high school and creating quality future employees for Kentucky businesses.

“It’s so important to bring this program to allow more students here in Scott County to achieve what they potentially in the past never thought possible,” TMMK President Susan Elkington said. “In the future, they could potentially be a part of our team at Toyota.”

Along with the financial investment, TMMK hopes to further its partnership by sending representatives to talk to JAG KY classes and having students visit its facility for more hands-on learning.