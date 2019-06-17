Scott County convicted killer sentenced in federal child porn case

A 35-year-old Georgetown man previously convicted of murder was sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say Nicholas Aaron Willinger was accused of beating retired school bus driver Sue Jones to death in 2010. In that case, Willinger entered an Alford plea in December 2018, wherein he did not admit guilt but acknowledged sufficient evidence to be convicted. He was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge and 10 years each on charges of robbery and burglary. Willinger would face child pornography charges as a result of the investigation into Jones' death.

In this most recent sentence, prosecutors say Willinger admitted to knowingly receiving images of child pornography. A forensic examination of Willinger’s laptop revealed 56 videos of child pornography. 11 of these videos depicted children under the age of six and four videos depicted sadistic or masochistic conduct.

The sentence will be followed by a life term of supervised release.