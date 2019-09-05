Scott County coroner indicted on seven new counts including perjury

A Scott County grand jury has indicted Coroner John Goble on seven new counts including perjury.

The Georgetown News-Graphic reports the indictment is for two counts of receiving stolen property, single counts of theft, perjury, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of official misconduct.

In June 2018, Goble was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, one count of abuse of public trust, one count of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), and two counts of official misconduct. The coroner is accused of receiving $40,000 of ammunition along with three rifles and ten shotguns from Master Trooper Mitch Harris, police said.

The indictment also says Goble authorized monthly payments to Nathan Morris as a deputy coroner even though Morris did not perform services related to the position. The drug charge stems from Goble possessing 90 oxycodone tablets illegally.

The News-Graphic reports Goble is scheduled to stand trial this fall.