Scott County deputies looking for suspect in series of car break-ins

Scott County authorities are asking for your help identifying the suspect in a series of car break-ins.

We're told the break-ins happened in the area of Gemini Trail.

Deputies say surveillance video caught the suspect walking by several houses.

The Scott Co. Sheriff's Office posted pictures and video on their Facebook page.

After deputies posted the information on Facebook, people wrote in the comment section that they think they may have seen this person before.

It's not clear how many cars the suspect may have broken into.

Deputies tell us they are still investigating and need the community's help.

