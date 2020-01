Deputies are looking for a wanted man in Scott County.

The sheriff's office said on its Facebook page 22-year-old Cory Romans has two warrants out for his arrest and is the person of interest in another investigation.

They did not give the details of the warrants or investigation.

If you see Romans, call the sheriff's office at 502-863-7855 or leave an anonymous tip with Text-A-Tip at 859-509-0510.