Scott County first responders using new tech to improve communication with community

New technologies are helping change the way first responders in Scott County communicate with each other and the community.

Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan told WKYT county workers began using a new radio system last week. The $9 million dollar system replaces a near 20-year-old radio system that left “dead” spots throughout the county.

“There were instances with the old site where my offices would be in the same subdivision across the street from each other and they were not able to communicate,” Swanigan said.

The new radio system has six towers throughout the county which provide a stronger service for Georgetown Police, Scott County Deputies, EMS services and every other public works service.

The radio system is not the only upgrade the county is celebrating.

Georgetown Police have begun using the app Relay. It allows anyone living in Georgetown to download the app for free and report non-emergency incidents to officers directly. Officers are then able to check out those incidents, and even let the reporter know if they made an arrest or if everything turned out alright.

Swanigan said the app eliminates the disconnect between reports they receive on social media and officers who aren’t able to access the police department’s social media accounts.

Relay is free to download.

Right now, officers are testing it out for 6 months before they collect data which will decide if they continue to use the app or not.