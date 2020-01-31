Scott County family looks for return of roadside memorial

A family is hoping to get back a roadside memorial to someone they lost in a car crash in Scott County.

The memorial, a white cross which had stood on US 460 near Crumbaugh Road, was in memory of 26-year-old Gregory Sharon.

Sharon was killed last summer after being hit by an SUV. Police say the driver was making a left-hand turn and failed to see the stop sign on Crumbaugh Road.

Gregory’s mother, Michelle Sharon, says the memorial had been in the Rocky Creek Reserve neighborhood for seven months. WKYT contacted the property manager who said the home owners association could not remove the memorial because it stood on a state road. Sharon said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had no problem with it.

Still, as of now, the cross has disappeared.

“Unless you have it happen to you, you wouldn’t understand why families put their memorials up,” says Michelle Shannon. “It’s something that we don’t want to have to do.”

Michelle says friends told her on Thursday the memorial was missing. She’s asking whoever removed it to return it. She says the cross once belonged to another family, who also lost a loved one in a crash.

If someone returns the cross, Michelle says there will be no questions asked. She says she just wants to return it to the family that loaned it to her, because it was special to them, too.

Anyone who has the cross, or knows where it is currently, is asked to either return it to the site or into the Transportation Cabinet in Georgetown.

