Scott County father finds sons with stab wounds following altercation

Three people were transported to the hospital after a fight in Scott County on Sunday night, police say.

Two of the men were stabbed and another suffered a broken arm when a fight broke out over a stolen truck and videos on social media, according to detectives.

Investigators say everyone involved in the situation knows each other. They had all been talking back and forth on social media and decided to meet up to settle their disagreement.

"I ran outside found my oldest son in the back of a pickup with my youngest son on top of him holding compression on his chest wound," said Dean Jones, the father of the two men who were stabbed.

Jones says his two sons did go to a home on Long Lick Road in Georgetown to confront a 19-year-old who lives there. It started from an incident that happened the day before, he says.

"The young man from down the road had stolen my truck, took it for a joy ride and put it on Instagram," Jones said. "So I filed a police report got my truck back and wanted to press charges."

Before that could happen, the boys decided to meet up and fight. Investigators say the fight broke out outside of the home and the 19-year-old's father got involved and stabbed Jones' sons.

One of Jones' sons was stabbed in the arm, and the other suffered wounds to the back and chest.

"Collapsed lung," Jones said on his son's condition. "It was just off his heart. So it was close, but he is doing a lot better now."

Investigators in Scott County are working to piece everything together and ultimately decide if anyone will be charged with a crime.

They are going through cellphone video and talking with others who saw the fight.

