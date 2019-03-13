Scott County girls dominate Knott County Central 87-61 in Sweet 16

Scott County got out to an early lead and never looked back in an 87-61 blowout over Knott County Central in the first round of the KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16.

The team was led by Maalyiya Owens who scored 30 points on 9 of 19 shooting. She also made six three-pointers. Morgan Defoor chipped in with 21.

Jada Higgins led Knott County Central with 20 points in the loss.

Scott County moves on to the quarterfinal where the team will play the winner of Owensboro Catholic and Bethlehem.

If Scott County wins the tournament, it would complete a one-loss season.