Scott County holds off Covington Catholic comeback, wins 64-61

Scott County's strong early start helped lead the Cardinals over Covington Catholic in the first round of the Sweet 16.

Scott County won 64-61 despite Covington Catholic making a furious comeback down 19 with 94 seconds left.

Covington Catholic trimmed the Scott County lead to 62-61, and the team had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but the shot went wide. Scott County was outscored 37-23 in the fourth quarter. Covington Catholic had scored only 24 points in the 4th quarter.

Glenn Covington led Scott County with 15 points while Diablo Stewart and Bryce Long both scored 12. Michael Mayer led Covington Catholic with an 18 point, 10 rebound performance.

Scott County moves on to play Butler in the second round.