Deputies looking for man who assaulted paramedic in Scott County

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man they say assaulted a paramedic in the back of an ambulance then forced his way out, escaping deputies.

The department says Chad Michael Howell was being transported by Georgetown Scott County Emergency Medical Services when he became combative in the back of the ambulance on Paris Pike near Newton Pike and Leesburg Road.

They say he then assaulted a paramedic and ran into a wooded area after escaping from the ambulance.

Law enforcement spent Monday evening tracking Howell with dogs and several officers but were not able to locate him.

They believe he may be in the Newtown Road and Paris Pike area and is suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

They encourage the public to call law enforcement immediately if Howell is spotted.