Scott County man shot, woman assaulted by teenage family member

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating a large crime scene after a man was shot and a woman was assaulted Wednesday night.

Officials say the man was flown to UK hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old suspect is in custody.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Barkley Road in northern Scott County.

Sergeant Eddie Hart tells WKYT the altercation began when the family dog was shot. He says the suspect then proceeded to shoot the man and beat the woman.

The female victim escaped to a nearby family member's home where they called 911. She refused treatment at the scene.

As of now, the Scott County Sheriff's office has not released the exact relationship of the suspect and victims. Sergeant Hart does say the suspect is not the victims' son.

The juvenile suspect was apprehended at the scene without incident. His name is not being released because he is a minor.

Detectives with the Scott County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Unit are on scene processing evidence and will be interviewing the suspect and witnesses.