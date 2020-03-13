Scott County misses out on playing in fourth-straight Sweet 16

At Scott County High School, the boys basketball team was ready to make a fourth-straight appearance in the Sweet 16 after winning the 11th Region tournament.

First-year head coach Tim Glenn was emotional last week after the win and he said it was emotional delivering the news to his team that the season was over.

"You know I just let them know that still yet guys to win that region and to be eligible to go to that state tournament, that's a special thing that every high school kid dreams about," said Glenn.

"We all dream about being on Rupp Arena's floor. I know the KHSAA's hands were tied, and I hate it as it trickled down from the top up there, and when the NBA cancelled I said guys it's going to be hard for us to play. I know that."