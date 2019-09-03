Scott County parents petitioning for metal detectors

Scott County parents are petitioning for a safety change at schools.

It comes after a 15-year-old student was found with a loaded gun at the newly-opened Great Crossing High School.

The superintendent says a student notified an administrator about the gun. Police say the student was disarmed within minutes.

There are no metal detectors at either of the high schools in Scott County, but some parents want that to change.

They're petitioning the school district to install metal detectors at all public schools in the county.

Superintendent Kevin Hub says school safety was discussed for Great Crossing High School, but he says the school board did not consider metal detectors a viable solution.

"We practice for these things, we plan for these things, and it gives me a lot of confidence to know that our school leadership team and our great partners in law enforcement handled this like they should," said Hub.

Some parents think administrators are missing the point.

"They did an amazing job once they found out," said Alishia Young, a parent., "but the fact is it made it through the doors in the first place, and it should never get that far."

Parents are hoping to present their petition at the next school board meeting on September 26th.

At last check, the petition on Change.org had more than 680 signatures, with a goal of 1,000 signatures.