Scott County schools open Tuesday after social media threats

Schools are open in Scott County on Tuesday after social media posts referenced a possible threat against the middle school, according to a Facebook post by Scott County Schools.

The sheriff's department and the Georgetown Police Department investigated the threat against Georgetown Middle School.

The school district said in the Facebook post that law enforcement will increase patrols in the area. Also, additional police will be at the middle school and throughout the Scott County school district, school officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.