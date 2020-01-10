Scott County votes to affirm second amendment rights

Another Kentucky county passes a resolution affirming people's second amendment rights.

The Scott County Fiscal Court is discussing a resolution to reaffirm second amendment rights. (WKYT)

Scott County is now the 29th county to pass the ordinance.

"We support the second amendment," said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Patt Covington.

Scott County is making that statement official after they passed a resolution to affirm second amendment rights.

"I'm very passionate about this and I promise you I will not stop, I will not stop until I know that every citizen in this county, in this state, in this country is given their rights back," said Covington.

The fiscal court made it clear this is not an ordinance to make Scott County a sanctuary county, it's a resolution.

Community members made their voices heard, some even wanting stronger wording in the resolution.

"People are very worried about their rights," said Covington.

Overall, everyone who spoke agreed the people of Scott County want to protect their second amendment rights.

"I think it's great that we didn't have anybody coming in saying we need infringement or we want infringement," said Scott Mitchell, who lives in Scott County.

Scott County is now the 29th county in Kentucky to pass an ordinance like this, and even though they're not using the word "sanctuary" like other counties, they're still sending the same message.

"The message is this, we support the second amendment and we want our folks in Frankfort and Washington to know that we support that and it's important to us," said Covington.

With six bills about firearms filed in the legislative session, people in Scott County say they trust their elected officials to represent them fairly.

"I'll go to bed tonight knowing that they're going to do that, and their actions speak louder than words. Their actions are going to be to defend that," said Covington.

The fiscal court says the resolution can't go against any state or federal laws if changes are made.