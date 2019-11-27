Scrap safety: What not to feed your pets on Thanksgiving

When it comes to holiday meals and pets, don’t assume if humans can eat it, animals can, too.

If you can resist the temptation, Dr. Gabriel Perez says the best way to keep your pets healthy is to keep them on their regular diet during the holidays. (Photo: WKYT/Andrea Walker)

While it’s tempting to sneak a few scraps off your Thanksgiving plates to your pets, the advice from veterinarians is to be careful.

"There's a lot of food out there that can be toxic for animals,” says Dr. Gabriel Perez, with Bluegrass Veterinary Specialists.

Perez has seen the worst-case scenarios for what can happen if animals ingest the wrong things.

"Fatty meals, they can cause things like gastroenteritis and pancreatitis which can be really painful for them," says Perez.

A small amount of lean meat, however, is okay says Perez – just be certain they don't start chewing on bones, which can also cause issues like pancreatitis, along with gastrointestinal ruptures.

"Not only that but in those cases, we're concerned about gastrointestinal ruptures as well in the stomach or the intestines while the bone is passing through the GI," says Perez.

Some of the less common Thanksgiving foods to avoid include grapes and raisins, which can stress the kidneys, macadamias can cause neurologic issues in dogs, and then there's gum, which contains xylitol.

"It basically tells the pancreas to release a lot of insulin and that's when they can have hypoglycemia,” explains Perez. “Not only that, it can cause liver necrosis, as well depending on how much they ingest."

Chocolate is another dangerous food for pets, it's not something they'd find in nature, so their bodies don't know how to process it properly. It can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and in extreme cases, even worse.

"It can cause seizures, cardiac disease, arrhythmias,” says Perez. “So that's another one that definitely should be avoided."

In general, Dr. Perez says if you can, avoid feeding your pets any human food.

"I always tell clients, just stick to your basic cat and dog food diets, and that's the best way to be," says Perez.

