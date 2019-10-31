‘Script to Table’ dinner to celebrate Broadway composer

The Lexington Theatre Company is teaming up with an award-winning central Kentucky chef to create a unique dining experience.

The meal will honor one of Broadway's greatest composers.

The event, called ‘Script to Table,’ includes a concert-style revue of the music of famed Broadway composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim. His projects include ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Into the Woods,’ and ‘Sunday in the Park with George.’

Ouita Michel will be creating a three-course dinner based on her interpretation of his works.

"It's an exploration of my own creativity,” says Michel. “Making me put down the cookbook, and pick up the score and see, 'how can I cook out of my imagination? What is this inspiring me to do?' And then saying, 'Can I make this work in a commercial kitchen? Can I feed 200 people this meal?'"

‘Script to Table’ will be held at Fasig Tipton in Lexington. There are two seatings: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9. General admission tickets are $150. They can be purchased through the Lexington Theatre Company.

