SeaWorld develops plans for reopening; no official date set

SeaWorld guests could be sitting in every other row of the stadium to watch orca shows when the parks eventually reopen.

The Orlando Sentinel says interim CEO Marc Swanson gave an update on a coronavirus safety plan under development, but no official reopening dates have been announced.

Swanson outlined safety requirements for employees, such as wearing masks and getting temperature checks. He didn’t say whether those rules would be enforced for visitors.

SeaWorld has parks in Orlando, as well as San Diego, California, and San Antonio, Texas. The company also owns Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. All of the parks have been closed since March.