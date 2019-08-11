Search & Rescue teams conduct extraction training with Blackhawk helicopter

Members of the Wolfe and Powell County Search & Rescue teams, along with other agencies, spent Saturday engaged in some intense training exercises in the Red River Gorge.

Powell County Emergency Management, Red River Gorge Special Treatment, Access, and Rescue (Red STAR,) Wildcat DUSTOFF, and members of the 123rd Airlift Wing of the Kentucky National Guard were all on-hand participating in a number of different extraction exercises.

Video posted to Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team’s Facebook page shows one exercise utilizing a Blackhawk helicopter to aid in a potential medevac scenario. The Facebook page also says some of the Blackhawk exercises utilized a search dog placed in the helicopter. Teams also conducted training in high-angle rope operations.

Training was conducted around the Auxier Ridge area of the gorge.

