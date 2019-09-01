Search and Rescue team helps several climbers, hikers to safety

The Wolf County Search and Rescue Team completed three rescues Saturday during the busy holiday weekend.

The first was a climbing incident at Muir Valley. The rescue team said member Erik Kloeker was already at the climbing venue and was able to quickly respond and help the injured climber back to his vehicle.

Around 3 p.m., members responded to a climber who had fallen about 50 feet at Emerald City, suffering significant injuries. The rescuers said it appeared the climber believed both tails of his rappel line were on the ground, but only one line was touching the bottom, which caused him to fall to the ground. The rescuers were able to carry him out to an ambulance.

While the team was still working on the second incident, a third call came in for two lost hikers in the Eagles Point area. The team hiked in, then bushwhacked the area to find the two lost hikers.