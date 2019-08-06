Search and Rescue teams to join together for Saturday practice

The Red River Gorge is a popular place for hikers. This coming Saturday it will be even busier with a multi-agency wilderness rescue exercises underway.

There will be military aircraft, search and rescue teams, and emergency management personnel out at the gorge.They will be working together to practice how to save someone who has fallen off the cliff.

Rescue missions happen every so often at the gorge, so Search & Rescue wants to be as prepared as possible.

"This is for when it happens, not if it happens, when it happens that we are prepared," Lisa Johnson with Powell County Search & Rescue said. "It happens more than we would like it to, but we haven't had the intensity to where we need to use so many teams except for recovery."

The practice helps the teams greatly. Another benefit to them is the additional resources of the teams working together.

"We didn't have the resources back then and now, as we go further in the future, we have those resources and we are going to take advantage of it and train together and everything together we will be proficient in it," Mike Sparks with Powell County Search & Rescue said.

Sparks said that he is eager to see the progress the teams make together.

Powell County Search & Rescue wants people to know that they are there to help, but hope hikers take preventative measures. They recommend not walking to close to the cliff. They also recommend carrying water and a whistle in case of emergency.