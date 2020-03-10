Search continues for Lexington murder suspect

Lexington police are actively searching for a murder suspect.

Police issued a murder warrant for Seantel Watson, 32.

Watson is accused of killing Larry Rose, Jr., 44, on Friday night on Smith Street, off West Fifth Street. Investigators said Rose was shot to death.

The search for Watson took police to Jefferson Street near West Fifth Street on Monday night.

Police said they received a tip that Watson was inside a home on the street.

Officers blocked off the street and brought in a negotiator. After a few hours, officers determined no one was inside the home.

Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can also be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).