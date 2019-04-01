Search continues for father after toddler dies in Laurel County fire

Kentucky State Police are still looking to talk to the father of a toddler boy who died in a Laurel County fire Saturday morning.

Vaughn Brock (Photo: Kentucky State Police)

Joseph Brock would have turned 2 years old in April, but authorities say he was found dead inside a home off Reams Lane in London. Troopers say the father, Vaughn Brock, left the home and hasn't been seen since.

"The fire was not bad, not that bad," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

That person said Vaughn Brock ran outside when the fire started, but the little boy was still inside.

"That right there kind of shocked me because I’m going to do. I’m not going to run for the door. I’m going to run for my kid," the neighbor said.

The boy's mother was not at home at the time of the fire, and neighbors say she was working.

Services for Joseph Brock will take place 11 a.m. Thursday at Maggard Funeral Home in Hazard.