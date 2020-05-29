Search continues for man missing in Kentucky River near Lock 7

The search continues for a missing Jessamine County man who disappeared in the Kentucky River Thursday.

Day 2 of the search started about 11 miles downriver from lock number 7. (WKYT)

[PREVIOUS: Search called off for the night for man missing in Kentucky River near Lock 7]

"If we could pinpoint where he's at, it would make it a lot better for the recovery, but if not we'll have to wait and time will bring him up," said Chief Michael Rupard, Jessamine County Fire District.

Rupard says that four boats are in the water searching for the missing man.

We're told the man was swimming near lock number 7 when the current pulled him out

"We know by talking to witnesses that he did go over the lock and he did get kicked out of the squally so that's a good thing," Chief Rupard said. "He was trying to swim to the riverbank when he went down the last time and they never seen him again."

Amanda Basham, who lived in the area in the past, was on the scene Thursday. She says she can't get the sights out of her head.

"It affects me, whenever I seen his boots and clothes still sitting there knowing that he's not going to come back to get them possible," Basham said. "We're just going to hold on to hope that he's made it up on the side of one of the banks somewhere."

"You know, in this situaion, they want us to find him now," said Chief Rupard. "And that's what we want to do. You don't want to leave that unanswered thought in your mind you know, you've got to have some type of closure."

Officials say the saddest part of this story is that the mission is no longer search and rescue, it's now recovery.