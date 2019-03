Rescue crews continue to search for a man missing in Perry County.

The search began last Sunday when crews determined Danny “Tin Can” Napier might have fallen into the Kentucky River.

Recent flooding made the beginning of the search difficult, but the water is now down.

Other rescue squads around eastern Kentucky are helping out as well.

Squads are hoping to cover close to 30 miles of the river, in case weather plays a part in delaying the search again.