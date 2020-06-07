Two bodies recovered from Lake Cumberland after days of searching

Search crews pulled two bodies from Lake Cumberland after days of searching for missing swimmers.

Russell County Emergency Manager H.M. Bottom confirms crews picked something up on sonar around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Later that night, into Monday morning, he says a robot was used to help recover the two bodies.

Bottom said they were turned over to County Coroner Mark Coots for positive identification and an autopsy.

According to reports, four people were swimming in the lake when their houseboat began drifting away on June 5. Two were picked up by another boat, while two others, men in their 20’s were trying to catch the houseboat.

Those two went under and hadn't been seen since. This happened between Jamestown Marina and Wolfe Creek Dam.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including teams from Russell, Wayne, Boone, Barren, and Pulaski counties.

Russell County Emergency Manager H.M. Bottom has confirmed some additional details about the two lost swimmers. Both are international students. Mgr. Bottom says the families of the missing students have been notified through their embassies.