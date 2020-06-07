Search continues for two missing swimmers on Lake Cumberland

Search crews are again on the water as they continue trying to find two swimmers who went missing June 5.

According to reports, four people were swimming in the lake when their houseboat began drifting away. Two were picked up by another boat, while two others, men in their 20’s were trying to catch the houseboat.

Those two went under and haven’t been seen since. This happened between Jamestown Marina and Wolfe Creek Dam.

Searchers have been on the water every day since, but have not been able to find the two. Multiple agencies are assisting in the search, including teams from Russell, Wayne, Boone, Barren, and Pulaski counties.

Flyers are being passed out to visitors to Lake Cumberland asking for volunteers to help in the search. As of now, WKYT has no confirmation that official channels have issued a request for volunteers.

Russell County Emergency Manager H.M. Bottom has confirmed some additional details about the two lost swimmers. Both are international students. Mgr. Bottom says the families of the missing students have been notified through their embassies.

