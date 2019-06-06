Search crews recover body of missing Bath County man

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Office says the body of a Bath County man has been found.

James Jolly, 62, was reported missing after a canoeing trip Monday on the Licking River in Nicholas County. Search crews were out looking for him Thursday.

The sheriff's office says Jolly's body was found around 3:30 p.m. His body was taken to the coroner's office. Investigators believe he likely died of an accidental drowning.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife was leading the search for Jolly.

Nicholas County Emergency Management says Jolly went fishing with friends in a separate boat. The two people went down the river to fish while Jolly remained near the boat ramp behind the Clay Wildlife Farm.

