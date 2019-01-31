Search for Amanda Bailey called off as crews find body in Madison County

The search for missing Winchester woman Amanda Bailey was called off Thursday morning, as crews have found a body in Madison County.

Photo: Facebook

Bailey's family was notified, but the coroner's office cannot make an identification at this point because of weather conditions.

The body was found two miles from where crews were searching Wednesday around Lake Reba. Crews returned to the area Thursday morning to continue the search, but they received a call from a nearby property owner about the discovery.

Family members spoke highly of Bailey. Her father David said she was very generous in nature.

"She never met an enemy. She always was around," David Bailey said. "She would take her coat off and give it to someone. She was a very lovable person, and I really miss her, and I love her very much."

Medical examiners will perform an autopsy in Frankfort at 8 a.m. Friday.