Search for Melanie Flynn continues near Kentucky River

The search continued Thursday for a missing Lexington woman who was last seen 42 years ago.

Melanie Flynn disappeared in 1977, but police are searching for new leads in the case.

Police were again digging at Murphy's Landing in Mercer County, near the Kentucky River.

A tip several weeks ago about Flynn sent police to the area. She went missing in 1977 after leaving work.

A team of archaeologists from the University of Kentucky brought in equipment that could read the ground magnetically.

Using that information, Lexington Police and Kentucky State Police were back out Thursday morning digging in several specific areas.

Some of the scans they were able to produce, some of the old maps that we received we are able to kind of do like an overlay on that and kind of pinpoint some more specific areas that we are willing to look at today," said Sgt. Donnell Gordon.

Police tell WKYT they are looking at spots where they believe structures such as a cabin may have been to see if there could possibly be remains buried beneath one of them.

Police had hoped those scans from archaeologists would help them pinpoint that search. They didn’t find anything Thursday but they tell us they aren’t done looking for Melanie Flynn.

They plan to return to the area on Friday.