Search for Melanie Flynn focuses on septic tank

Lexington Police continued to search a property on the Mercer County line near the Kentucky River Friday for clues in the Melanie Flynn case.

She was last seen 42 years ago in Lexington.

Today’s work focused on a septic tank in the area.

Investigators drained the contents as part of their efforts to find out what happened to Flynn.

Thursday, investigators were digging in specific sites that had been mapped out by archaeologists from the University of Kentucky.

That search don’t turn up anything but investigators tell WKYT that having those maps of the area as well as documents about the property were a big help.

Friday they were back to focus on a septic tank.

They brought out a truck to drain the tank, and a table to be able to sift the contents.

They aren’t even sure if it was in the ground when Melanie Flynn went missing in 1977.

They were able to empty the tank, and drop a light in to search the bottom.

They didn't find anything inside, but tell us they felt to be thorough, they needed to do this work.

Detectives tell us they don't know when they will be back to Murphy's Landing. They did say while they were here they received more information from some people who live nearby that they will be following up on.