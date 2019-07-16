Search for Melanie Flynn takes police to Kentucky River

Authorities are continuing the search for a Lexington woman who was last seen more than 40 years ago.

Melanie Flynn disappeared in 1977, but police are searching for new leads in the case.

Crews were searching along the Kentucky River on U.S. 68 in Mercer County for Melanie Flynn, who was last seen leaving work in 1977. Flynn is the daughter of former State Senator Bobby Flynn.

Lexington police and Kentucky State Police have been in the area, known as Murphy's Landing, in recent weeks, hoping to find evidence.

Investigators say they are working to get a better feel for the ground, and they are using some equipment to scan underground. K-9s were also at the scene.

Our reporting partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader say police said they responded to the scene because they received a tip from an elderly person in another state. That person had new information about the location of her body given to him from a key figure in the investigation. It specifically mentioned a septic hole at Murphy's Landing, and Kentucky State Police said they received a similar tip from a different person.

"If we get information we move forward on it, but for us, we continue to investigate anything," Lexington Police Sgt. Donnell Gordon said. "It's not a matter of believing someone or not. It's a matter of investigation, and it's ongoing."

Gordon also said it is an isolated area, so police don't want the public to be in the area of the search.

Investigators found Flynn's purse shortly after her 1977 disappearance on the Kentucky River in neighboring Jessamine County.