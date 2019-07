A renewed search for a Lexington woman missing for more than 40 years will take a break this weekend.

Lexington police say crews will not be at a dig site today in Mercer County.

Teams have been combing the area near Murphy's Landing for any signs of Melanie Flynn since tips came in earlier this month saying she was buried somewhere on that land.

Flynn hasn't been since 1977.

Police say crews will resume the search on Monday.