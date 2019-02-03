Search for Roy Lane continues; reward for information increases

Powell County Search & Rescue teams prepare to comb the area near Adam's Ridge (Photo: Powell Co. Search & Rescue/Facebook)
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) – After receiving a lead in the search for a missing Clay City man, Powell County Search and Rescue held a search in the Adam’s Ridge area on Saturday.

Teams were looking for Roy Lane, who went missing last March, but were unable to find him during their search.

A $500.00 reward was being offered for information that helped locate Lane. Now, Powell County Search and Rescue says that amount has risen to $600.00.

The team vows to continue searching for Lane, and say they just want to bring him home to his family.

Roy Lane (Photo: Powell Co. Search & Rescue)
 
