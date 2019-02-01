Search for Savannah Spurlock continues in Garrard County

This search has captivated the hearts of many here in central Kentucky. Savannah Spurlock has been missing for nearly a month.

This week a search and rescue crew from Louisiana made the trip to Kentucky to help look for the missing mother of four. Friday they were in Garrard County combing the area for any sign of her.

Spurlock’s mother Ellen said that with the arrival of new help, she has renewed hope that her daughter will be found.

“They're not going to give up. I've been assured by the police department that they will not give this up until they find Savannah,” said Ellen Spurlock.

And Ellen isn’t giving up either. It may be a long shot, but until something proves otherwise, Ellen says she still holds onto hope that her daughter is alive.

"I just have to keep that faith that she is going to come home OK to us and to her friends,” Ellen said.

Ellen says her faith and support from the community gets her through as the search for answers continues.

Search crews say they were able to clear a couple of areas today but found nothing. No charges have been filed in the case and no one has been arrested, according to police.

