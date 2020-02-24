Search for Sheena Baxter continues

The search continues for a missing mother of three in Scott County.

Sheena Baxter disappeared a week ago Friday. She was last seen outside her sister's home.

Baxter told her sister she was going to step outside and never came back in.

Baxter's ex-boyfriend, Joseph Hicks, has since been arrested on unrelated charges.

As they continue their investigation, Georgetown police tell us they have searched through Hicks' truck.

In the search warrant, police say Baxter's phone pinged at a location next to the police department, where Hicks' truck has been stored.

Police say they're trying to determine if Hicks had anything to do with Baxter's disappearance. Family members tell us she and Hicks used to date.

Court documents show in 2018 a judge issued an emergency protective order and a temporary protection order for Baxter against Hicks.

Right now, Hicks in jail for falsely reporting a crime around the time Baxter went missing. Police say he lied about being robbed and shot at Walmart. Instead, investigators found that he was at Phoenix Trucking prior to the alleged shooting. Police searched the area after receiving a tip about Baxter.

It's not clear how Hicks was shot, but police did meet him at the hospital. They say Hicks told them he had a blue bag in his truck and that he asked about it several times.

Police haven't said what was inside that bag.

So far, Hicks is only facing charges related to falsely reporting a crime.