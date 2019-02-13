Search of Ohio prison turns up several fake guns, explosive

Ohio authorities have confiscated several fake handguns and a fake explosive device at a prison in what they're calling "a very serious and unique situation."

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says contraband drawings of handguns were also confiscated Tuesday at the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution in Lucasville.

The guns were made of bars of soap, pieces of eye glasses, battery casings, and carbon paper.

The explosive device, found in a hole in a shower stall, was made of grout shavings, copper wire from ear buds, batteries, and a small radio.

Events leading to the search began after an inmate called The Associated Press Tuesday afternoon about a potential hostage-taking plot in the works.

The AP contacted the state patrol, which investigated along with prison officials.

