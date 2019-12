A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Wolfe County.

The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team says it helped recover the victim's body from a cliff line in the Mullins Point area, south of Campton, on Thursday evening.

The Wolfe County coroner did not identify the victim but said the victim was a military veteran who would often disappear into the woods.

The coroner also speculated that the victim may have died from hypothermia.