Search team's equipment stolen while in Louisville to search for missing woman

A search team from Louisiana has spent days in Louisville to find a missing woman, and now they're facing a setback.

Cajun Coast Search and Rescue Commander Toney Wade told WAVE3 News the group’s truck was broken into and about $3,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

Wade said a GPS and some two-way radios were stolen.

Wade and his K-9 are in Louisville helping look for 37-year-old Andrea Knabel, who was last seen in August, and realized the two-way radios were gone from the back of the truck.

“It slows our operation down to try to give (the family) some closure,” he said. “So stealing from us actually stole from a lot of families out there depending on us to get answers for their missing loved one. It’s just very upsetting that someone would do that.”

Wade said his primary tool in finding people is his K-9's nose. He said he plans to continue to help search for Knabel until at least Friday.

You can donate to Cajun Coast Search and Rescue here.