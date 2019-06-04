Search underway for inmate who walked away from Lexington correctional facility

Jonathan Hensley (Photo: Kentucky Department of Corrections)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a Lexington correctional facility.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections says 35-year-old Jonathan Hensley walked away from Blackburn Correctional Complex around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Hensley is serving a 25-year sentence for burglary and receiving stolen property. He would have been eligible for parole in January 2021.

If you spot Hensley, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police at (502) 227-2221 or Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

 
