Lincoln Co. fisherman, believed to be lost, found safely

Crews in Lincoln County are breathing a sigh of relief after an active search for a missing fisherman around the Old Stanford Reservoir off HWY 698 came to a favorable conclusion.

According to Lincoln County Emergency Management, 47-year-old Bobby Crawley hadn’t been seen or heard from since around 4 a.m.

When he didn’t come home from fishing, Crawley's family went to the reservoir to search for him, but only found his fishing gear.

Crews launched a boat out on the water and used four-wheelers to search the immediate area.

Just after 2:00 p.m., crews say Crawley was located. They say he had gotten disoriented and couldn’t find his way back to his launch location.

